(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, has filed its fourth patent; the filing covers a dedicated high-voltage marine battery pack, which is an essential component of VMAR's E-Motion(TM) Marine Powertrain Technology. In the announcement, the company noted that the battery pack will also be available as a standalone product for future recreational electric powerboats. The company developed the battery pack during the last five years through a rigorous process that involved testing and evaluating various batteries. With existing solutions falling short of the performance, security and ease of installation that Vision Marine was looking for, the company engineered its own solution, creating a state-of-the-art marine battery that features an advanced battery-management system, surpasses automotive standards and endures the critical challenges of electric boating. A granted patent will provide Vision Marine with control over the manufacturing process for these batteries through ownership of the necessary tools and by allowing the company to produce the batteries where the company chooses.“Securing the patent for the battery is essential,” said Vision Marine Technologies CEO Alexandre Mongeon in the press release.“These packs are the cornerstone of efficiency on the water and can be sold to other OEMs and powertrain manufacturers at scale. The battery packs will become a significant source of income as demand rises.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift toward electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to ecofriendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future. For more information about the company, please visit .

