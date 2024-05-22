Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Dedicated To Ensuring Access To Life-Saving Treatments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a renowned biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for neurological disorders, recently took swift action to address a pressing medical situation unfolding in Malawi, East Africa.“The Ministry of Health ('MOH') of Malawi has issued a plea for access to IV suramin, a vital medication in combating the life-threatening sleeping sickness crisis affecting the region. PaxMedica responded to this call for help by committing to provide emergency access to its recently completed registration batches of PAX-101, an IV form of suramin. This decision underscores PaxMedica's dedication to mitigating the devastating impact of sleeping sickness and ensuring access to life-saving medications in regions facing critical shortages,” a recent article reads.“This recent development follows PaxMedica's completion of three pivotal registration/validation batches of PAX-101, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing development program. PaxMedica's collaborative efforts with physicians and government bodies in Malawi and neighboring countries further demonstrate its commitment to advancing treatments for Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense Human African trypanosomiasis ('TBr HAT').”

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. Its comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”), as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. The company also intends to provide the rest of the world with an additional, reliable source of suramin, the accepted standard of care for stage 1 Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense. PaxMedica is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of its efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. The company's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about PaxMedica and its transformative work, visit .

