Southern Power Expands Millers Branch Solar Facility In Texas

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southern Company

Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, announced the expansion of its 29th solar project - Millers Branch Solar Facility. The Phase II expansion represents an additional 180-megawatts (MW) from the current Phase I 200 MW facility that is nearing the start of construction. The project has the potential to expand up to a total of approximately 500 MWs.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Millers Branch Solar Facility,” said Southern Power President Robin Boren.“This 180 MW renewable energy expansion represents a clean, innovative solution to help a diverse group of customers achieve meaningful progress on their own sustainability objectives. It's one more example of how Southern Power is building the future of energy and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and communities.”

The project, located in Haskell County, Texas, contributes to the company's growing renewable fleet of clean generating assets from California to Maine. Southern Power will lead the continued development and construction of both phases of Millers Branch. Phase II is expected to achieve commercial operation in the second quarter of 2026.

Cisco, Juniper Networks, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Cadence, Bio-Rad, PTC and a large healthcare company, with support from Sustainability Roundtable Inc., and together as members of the Net Zero Consortium for Buyers, each signed power purchase agreements with Southern Power for all the environmental attributes, such as renewable energy credits (RECs), produced by the 180 MW Phase II portion of the Millers Branch Solar Facility.

With the addition of Millers Branch Phase II, Southern Power's solar portfolio consists of more than 2,920 MW of solar generation currently operating or under construction. Southern Power's solar facilities are a part of the company's 5,450 MW renewable fleet, which consists of 30 solar and 15 wind facilities currently operating or under construction.

This project aligns with Southern Power's overall business strategy of strengthening its wholesale business by acquiring and developing generating assets that are covered by long-term contracts with counterparties with strong credit support.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 55 facilities operating or under development in 15 states with more than 13,000 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.