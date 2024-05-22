Border Guards Show Russian EW Equipment Being Destroyed On Vovchansk Outskirts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have shown how their aerial reconnaissance men destroy Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment on the outskirts of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and published a relevant video.

"The occupiers are increasing the use of EW equipment to protect their positions and shelters from drones. In turn, our soldiers are no less active in responding to this," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the outskirts of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, soldiers from the Steel Frontier brigade destroyed a Russian infantry armored vehicle using FPV drones.

Photo: AFU JFC