On 2-State Solution, Ask Israelis And Palestinians

But pollsters in both Israel and Palestine, who do excellent work to the highest technical standards, sadly have had little or no opportunity to measure public opinion in support of a successful peace process. They measure the situation as it is – in the context of failure. Instead they need to measure what could be, how attitudes could change given proactive political leadership determined to get to peace. With such leadership the numbers change significantly.

Most recently, on the Palestinian side the Institute for Social and Economic Progress asked the two-state solution question in March 2024 in the context of“serious negotiations” and got a 72.5% positive response. This contrasted with PCPSR results a few months earlier in December 2023 that registered support for the two-state solution at only 34% among Palestinians when framed without the context of serious negotiations. Clearly“serious negotiations” are the key.

On the Israeli side, a poll run for the Geneva Initiative in January 2024 got a result of 51.3% support for the two-state solution. Specifically, this was framed in the context of a“return of the hostages agreement, to establish in the future a non-militarized Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza and total normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.” This was only two percentage points below the high point of support at 53% recorded by the PCPSR in 2016.

Security has always been the top priority for Israelis and when that is factored in, success in negotiations can be assured. And significantly demilitarizing a future Palestine is not a deal-breaker for the Palestinians, according to the Institute for Social and Economic Progress March 2024 poll .

A PCPSR poll completed for the Palestine Peace Initiative also in March 2024 found that 50.4% of respondents said the two-state solution would be acceptable to Palestinians providing they also get security and an independent state free from occupation.

The solution then to the implementation of the two-state solution appears to be to combine all the elements that can make it a success.

Additionally the scale that is used is also important. In real negotiations it is important to know where the“red lines” are and what the people can be persuaded to accept given positive political leadership.

In Northern Ireland, where public opinion polls were used to detail every element of a peace agreement, the people were asked what was:“essential” (a red line), what was“desirable” or“acceptable”, what was“tolerable” (not wanted but with political leadership could be made into a“yes”) and what was“unacceptable” under any circumstances (another red line).