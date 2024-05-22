Analysts: China's Property Stock Surge Unsustainable

However, the amount is only equivalent to 4.3% of China's property sales figure, which was about 11.66 trillion yuan in 2023.

“Will the new funding be enough to return the property market to its glory days? Almost certainly not,” Harry Murphy Cruise, an economist at Moody's Analytics, says in a research note.“The 300 billion yuan funding is a drop in the ocean given the scale of unsold stock.”

He said estimates suggested that the value of outstanding housing stock in China has jumped by more than 7.5 trillion yuan since 2018. He said the new package provides funding for only 4% of that.

He added that, instead of shooting for a return to the glory day, Chinese officials seem to have aimed only to slow the property sector's fall and bide time until it naturally finds a floor.

Shares of many Chinese property developers have already more than doubled this month. On Wednesday, Shimao Group rose 5% while China Vanke increased 4%.



Analysts said Beijing wants to stabilize the property markets but at the same time avoid high home prices, which reduce young couples' incentive to have children.

In January, the NBS said China's population amounted to 1.409 billion at the end of last year, down 2.08 million people from a year earlier.

That was the second year in a row for China to recorded contraction in population, after the figure dropped by 850,000 in 2022 from 2021.

“China's fertility rate is one of the lowest in the world, even lower than that of Japan and Italy,” Budaghyan told Asia Times.“Young people say houses are too expensive. If the government inflates house prices now, the demographic situation will get worse.”

He said the Chinese government wants to bring down home prices so a couple can afford to buy a nicer apartment and have one or two children.

“The Chinese government has a much longer time perspective and wants to focus on

demographics, instead of boosting property prices. That's why it has not been very aggressive in stimulating prices,” he said.

One way to quickly push up property prices is to cancel home purchase limits in first-tier cities such as Beijing and Shanghai but it's unlikely that the central government will do it, according to some property experts.

Victor Ng Ming-tak, a former banker and academic in Hong Kong, says on his YouTube channel that the recent rise of Chinese property stocks will not last long as the government's stimuli will not help improve property developers' profitability.

He observes that the PBoC's home purchase scheme seems to be a financial settlement package that is aimed at resolving disputes between homebuyers and property developers.

“Three years ago, millions of people had threatened to stop repaying their mortgage loans as property developers failed to deliver apartments. So Beijing agreed to provide property developers loans to finish their work,” he says.“But now, these homebuyers refuse to receive their properties as their value has decreased by 30%.”

He says, under the home purchase scheme, these homebuyers can now become tenants of the properties and avoid an immediate 30% loss in property value while their rents will be collected by local governments to repay bank loans.



“Such a deal will not allow property developers to make profits,” he says.“How come their shares are surging now?” He warns that stock investors should prepare to realize their gains in this rally at some point.