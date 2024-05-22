Kuwat Urges Tourism Promotion For Sustainable Economic Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed Kuwait's interest in supporting the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to promote and develop tourism to contribute to sustainable economic development, as a promising investment opportunity.

This came in a speech delivered by Al-Mutairi, Wednesday, during his participation in the 50th meeting of the Regional Committee for the Middle East of the UNWTO, hosted by the Omani capital, Muscat for three days.

Al-Mutairi explained that "Kuwait Vision 2035" included developing the tourism sector as part of Kuwait's efforts to be a financial and commercial center that attracts investment, and enhance economic growth which drives sustainable development.

He explained that one of Kuwait's future goals is to work on improving the business environment and enhance its competitiveness to serve economy in the region and achieve economic diversification.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Al-Mutairi, speaking to KUNA, stressed the importance of tourism as a vital field for communication and invest in the cultural heritage of countries in various tourism projects.

He expressed sincere gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman and Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salem Al-Mahrouqi, for the warm reception, generous hospitality, and organizing this meeting.

He also expressed gratitude and appreciation to UNWTO's Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, to the Regional Director for the Middle East Basma Al-Mayman, and the entire staff of the United Nations World Tourism Organization for preparations for this meeting.

The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, is hosting the 50th meeting of the Regional Committee for the Middle East of UNWTO for three days, which will discuss topics related to developing tourism sector. (end)

