King Hosts Dinner In Honour Of Oman Sultan

Amman, May 22 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday hosted an official dinner at Al Husseiniya Palace in honour of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the accompanying delegation, attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Prince Feisal bin Hussein; the escort of honour to Sultan Haitham, as well as senior officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.