Upholding Commerce's Reputation As A Model City

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) COMMERCE, Calif., May 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - City of Commerce, known as the Model City, is home to many diverse businesses. Being mainly industrial, some areas tend to accumulate trash left over from businesses' disposing of waste. Observing debris along the on-ramps leading to the I-710 Freeway, City of Commerce Mayor Mr. Hugo Argumedo decided to do something about it. He partnered with Bridge Publications, the all-digital in-house printing facility for the nonfiction works of author L. Ron Hubbard, and together they organized a cleanup of the Northbound I-710 Washington Blvd. on-ramp. The City of Commerce and Caltrans arranged the tools, safety equipment and trucks.







Photo caption: Volunteers proudly point to the fruits of their labor - a graffiti-free freeway sign and an on-ramp free of debris. Before the cleanup, the sign was filled with graffiti and the onramp was strewn with branches, weeds and trash.

On a sunny spring morning, volunteers shoveled, picked up and hauled away all the trash from the site. The team collected and disposed of 58 bags of waste, tree branches and a car bumper.

In addition to the mayor and Bridge Publications staff, volunteers included:



Youth from the Explorer Program of the East L.A. Sheriff's Department

Members of the City of Commerce Evening Lions Club

Leader of the El Sabor de Michoacán Staff from Golden State Connections

A special acknowledgement to Sgt. Ibarra and his colleague from the East L.A. Sheriff's Department who kept everyone safe.

All involved are thanked for their contribution to keeping Commerce, the Model City, clean.

One of the books published by Bridge is The Way to Happiness, a common-sense moral code that can be used by people of all cultures and creeds to map the way to a happier and better way of life. Precept 12 of the book inspires Bridge volunteers who take part in this and other cleanups: Safeguard and Improve Your Environment .

Bridge Publications is planning more events to help improve Commerce and surrounding areas and encourages others to join. Those wishing to volunteer to help in community outreach events should contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or ... .

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc. in Commerce, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' award-winning state of the art facility publishes Mr. Hubbard's works for the Americas, Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.

For more information on Bridge Publications, visit the Bridge website or watch Inside Bridge Publication on the Scientology Network.

LEARN MORE:

MULTIMEDIA:

Media image 300dpi:

Photo caption: Volunteers proudly point to the fruits of their labor - a graffiti-free freeway sign and an on-ramp free of debris. Before the cleanup, the sign was filled with graffiti and the onramp was strewn with branches, weeds and trash.

TAGS:

#BridgePublications #CommerceCalifornia #TheWaytoHappiness #Environment #ScientologyNetwork #Publishing #Cleanup

News Source: Bridge Publications Inc

Additional Multimedia: