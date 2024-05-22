Swiss Engineering Industry Is Facing A Downturn

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering industries and related technology sectors continue to face an uncomfortable situation. However, there are increasing signs that the bottom of the downturn will be reached this year.

This content was published on May 22, 2024 - 13:16 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

In the first quarter of 2024, member companies' sales and orders fell by 5.4% and 2.3% respectively compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Exports of goods fell by 8.5%, as the business association, Swissmem, reported on Wednesday.

The business situation in the industry remains challenging, according to Swissmem, although turnover at smaller companies (SMEs) fell less sharply overall than at large companies. At 85.5%, capacity utilisation was below the long-term average of 86.2% for the first time since the third quarter of 2021.

However, the association also says there are positive signs. As the order situation was very good in the same period of the previous year, the renewed decline in orders conceals the fact that incoming orders from abroad have now stabilised and have even recovered in the German market. There are also increasing signs that the downturn will bottom out this year, writes the association.

It emphasises geopolitical uncertainties and increasing protectionism as potential risks. The latter is affecting the flexibility of the global economy and therefore also that of the industry, which exports around 80% of goods. The latest escalation of the trade war between the United States and China in particular has“substantial damage potential”.

Exports fall in almost all markets

Meanwhile, exports in the first quarter declined in almost all markets, corresponding to the previously mentioned 8.5% drop. The industry still sold goods worth CHF16.9 billion ($18.5 billion) abroad in the first quarter.

In regional terms, exports to Europe fell the most by almost 12%. The decline in exports to the US (-2.6%) and Asia (-0.9%) was somewhat more moderate. According to Swissmem, the 12% drop in exports to Germany, the industry's most important single market, is particularly worrying. The only rays of hope were exports to China and India, which grew by more than 7% and 8% respectively.

The fact that the business situation will remain challenging is reflected in the purchasing managers' indices (PMI), whose values in the important US and European markets remain below the growth threshold. The expectations of Swissmem companies are correspondingly cautious. Only 28% of companies are expecting an increase in incoming orders from abroad over the next twelve months.

Nevertheless, the share of companies expecting falling orders has decreased from 37% to 28%.

” The lean period for sales and exports is not over yet,,” Swissmem director Stefan Brupbacher said in the press release.“However, the positive trend in order intake confirms our hope that the bottom of the downturn is in sight,” he said. The interest rate cut by the Swiss National Bank has also helped.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Switzerland commits CHF50 million to combat rural poverty worldwide

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The Federal Council approved a contribution of CHF49.5 million ($54.1 million) for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Read more: Switzerland commits CHF50 million to combat rural poverty worldwide More Arrests made in raid against Turkish criminal organisation

This content was published on May 22, 2024 A cross-border raid against a Turkish criminal organisation was conducted, including property searches in cantons Aargau and Zurich.

Read more: Arrests made in raid against Turkish criminal organisation More Up to 4,000 Swiss army soldiers to protect Ukraine peace conference

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The Federal Council has authorised deployment of army personnel for the Ukraine peace conference on the Bürgenstock in June.

Read more: Up to 4,000 Swiss army soldiers to protect Ukraine peace conference More Senate commission criticises ECtHR for climate ruling against Switzerland

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The Senate Legal Affairs Committee has declared that The European Court of Human Rights overreached its authority.

Read more: Senate commission criticises ECtHR for climate ruling against Switzerland More Workers poisoned by a toxic leak in Swiss tunnel

This content was published on May 22, 2024 Late Tuesday night, five workers suffered eye and respiratory irritation after exposure to a chemical leak.

Read more: Workers poisoned by a toxic leak in Swiss tunnel More WEF founder Schwab announces retirement from leadership role

This content was published on May 22, 2024 Schwab, 86, will retire from his position as Executive Chairman, and take over as Chairman of the WEF Foundation Board.

Read more: WEF founder Schwab announces retirement from leadership role More Third of Swiss bird species are endangered

This content was published on May 21, 2024 The proportion of threatened bird species is higher in Switzerland than many other countries.

Read more: Third of Swiss bird species are endangered More Swiss researchers invent healthier, more sustainable chocolate

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Swiss scientists use normally discarded parts of the cocoa fruit, to 'improve' chocolate.

Read more: Swiss researchers invent healthier, more sustainable chocolate More Swiss court bans 'racist' Mexican food brand 'Bimbo'

This content was published on May 21, 2024 The Federal Administrative Court rejected arguments that Bimbo stands for the word Toddler.

Read more: Swiss court bans 'racist' Mexican food brand 'Bimbo' More 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Switzerland Tourism wants overcrowding measures, such as entrance fees, to be balanced.

Read more: 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .