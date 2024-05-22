Egypt's PM Welcomes Tanzania's Parliament Speaker, Discusses Julius Nyerere Dam, Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomed Tulia Ackson, the Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Madbouly emphasised the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, considering Tanzania a key strategic partner in Africa.

Madbouly highlighted the exchange of visits between the political leadership of both countries, noting the significant volume of Egyptian investments in various sectors in Tanzania. While acknowledging Egypt's position as a top investor in Tanzania, he stressed the need to enhance bilateral trade to match the strength of their political relations.

The Julius Nyerere Dam , a major Tanzanian hydropower project being implemented by an Egyptian alliance, was a focal point of the discussion. Madbouly described the project as“great in every sense of the word,” praising the efforts of the Egyptian alliance to expedite construction. He expressed his keen interest in regularly monitoring the project's progress.

Speaker Ackson praised Egypt's achievement in establishing the New Administrative Capital, describing it as a model for the future. She commended the project, saying,“This project reflects the ability of African countries to accomplish great projects like the New Administrative Capital.” Ackson expressed her admiration for the Parliament building in the New Administrative Capital, calling it an architectural masterpiece.

Regarding the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, Ackson noted its potential to boost development not only in Tanzania but also in neighbouring countries. She emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation among Nile Basin countries to achieve sustainable development and meet the aspirations of their people.

Ackson identified agriculture and healthcare as promising sectors for expanded cooperation between Egypt and Tanzania, highlighting the potential for Tanzania to benefit from Egypt's advanced expertise and technologies.

During the meeting, Ackson affirmed Egypt's pivotal role in the region, praising its mediation efforts in neighbouring countries. She commended Egypt's commitment to regional stability and its provision of humanitarian aid.

Madbouly reiterated Egypt's dedication to supporting neighbouring countries in the Arab region and Africa, emphasizing that stability, development, and increased investment in these countries contribute to Egypt's own stability.