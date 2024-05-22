Karnataka: Scam In Procurement Of Medicines, Materials At Hospitals; Health Dept Issues Strict Guidelines

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the uncovering of irregularities in the procurement process of medicines and materials across several healthcare institutions, the Karnataka Health Department has taken decisive action to ensure transparency and accountability in future tenders.

Recent inspections by the vigilance team revealed discrepancies in the tender processes of local hospitals and various institutions, exposing loopholes that led to the purchase of drugs and materials at inflated prices, significantly exceeding market rates.

In response to these findings, the Health Department has mandated the adoption of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) rules for all procurement tenders involving State Grants, AB-ARK Grants, or National Health Campaign grants. Under these regulations, notifications must be issued, specifying the prices of medicines and materials as per the KTPP price list. Suppliers will be given a one-week deadline to come forward with bids, and only those offering lower rates within this timeframe will be considered for procurement.

The department has emphasized that strict adherence to these guidelines is paramount, warning that any violations will result in disciplinary action against responsible officers and staff, including bearing the financial losses incurred by the department due to such malpractice.