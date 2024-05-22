Shah Rukh Khan Treated At Ahmedabad Hospital For Heatstroke Suffered During KKR Vs SRH Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after falling ill due to heatstroke. The actor's sudden hospitalisation raised concerns among his fans and the entertainment industry. However, he was later discharged after medication.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad to watch the first IPL playoff match, supporting his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is reportedly said that the extreme heat during the event caused him to suffer from heatstroke, leading to his illness and subsequent hospitalisation.

Khan had been in Ahmedabad for the past two days, actively cheering for KKR during their crucial match. Following the game on Tuesday, he returned to the ITC Narmada Hotel in Vastrapur late at night. However, his health deteriorated the next morning, prompting his immediate admission to KD Hospital.

It is reportedly said that Khan's condition has improved, and he is now stable. Despite his recovery, he decided to postpone his scheduled trip to Mumbai, opting to rest and recuperate instead.

The actor, who recently delivered blockbuster hits like "Pathan," "Jawan," and "Dunki," has been busy with his IPL team as they prepare for the finals. Additionally, Shah Rukh is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a gray-shaded role as a don.

Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Shah Rukh Khan's health and hoping for his speedy recovery.