Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher took to social media to alert his followers about a deceptive video circulating under his name.

In his message, Kher cautioned his fans against a fraudulent video created by an individual named Rehan Malik, who operates a Telegram channel called 'Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper'. This channel is reportedly linked to a betting site.

Kher's tweet reads: "BEWARE: A friend sent me this video! Where one #RehanMalik has made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name of 'Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper'! It is a betting site. Please don't get conned by it! Thanks. @CPMumbaiPolice @Mum_CyberPolice."

The fake video features Kher, who's returning to the director's chair after two decades with 'Tanvi The Great', apparently endorsing the betting site. This tactic aims at misleading viewers into believing that Kher supports or is associated with the platform, thereby lending it unwarranted credibility.

By tagging the official handles of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Mumbai Cyber Police, Kher has also sought the intervention of law enforcement to address the issue. Their action is crucial in tracking down the perpetrator and preventing further dissemination of the fake video.