Using Public Satellites To Track Russia's Missile Launchers


5/22/2024 9:11:04 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the occupied far east of Ukraine, Russian forces are aiming waves of missiles against Ukrainian civilian targets . Each of Russia's state-of-the-art missile launch systems costs more than US$100 million . They allow Russia to launch attacks from safe positions many kilometers behind the front lines.

The S-300 surface-to-air missile launcher is designed to avoid detection. Their locations are closely guarded secrets. However, using publicly available satellite images, we have detected telltale signs of the operation of these weapons that give away their location.

This is just one example of why the strategic and tactical use of publicly available data on the internet has become an increasing source of concern for militaries. So-called“open-source intelligence” (or OSINT) has become a top priority of intelligence agencies worldwide.

As more and more data is digitized and placed online, open-source intelligence has become a powerful tool. Social media platforms, satellite images and leaked data can all be sources of intelligence information.

We have seen significant use of open-source intelligence via social media in the Ukraine conflict. The movements of soldiers and military vehicles have been widely documented. Russian information operations attempting to falsely portray Ukrainian forces as targeting civilians have also been exposed .

Open-source intelligence is a cheap and efficient way for analysts to inform decision-making. In a conflict such as the Russia–Ukraine war, open-source intelligence can act as a force multiplier.

Asia Times

