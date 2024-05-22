Personal Touch Skincare Launches Revolutionary Water-Based Moisturizer For Oily Skin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, May 2024: Personal Touch Skincare is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Green Tea Water Cream. This water-based moisturizer is specifically designed for oily skin, offering a unique blend of active ingredients that promise to hydrate, smooth, and rejuvenate the skin.
A Breakthrough in Skincare Technology
The Green Tea Water Cream features the advanced SEPITONIC M3 Active Mineral Complex, which has been proven effective in clinical trials. This powerful formula enhances skin oxygenation, smooths texture, and reduces wrinkles. After just 28 days of use, participants reported a 7% reduction in skin roughness and a 5% decrease in the maximum depth of wrinkles.
Key Ingredients and Benefits
Imperata Cylindrica Root Extract: Known for its ability to thrive in extreme environments, this ingredient provides long-lasting hydration by attracting and retaining moisture in the skin.
Green Tea Leaf Extract: Rich in antioxidants, it helps to soothe the skin and protect it from environmental damage.
Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): Helps improve skin tone and texture while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Hyaluronic Acid: Known for its intense moisturizing properties, it helps keep the skin plump and hydrated.
Why Choose Green Tea Water Cream?
Lightweight and Non-Greasy: Unlike traditional moisturizers, this water-based cream is light and absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue.
Suitable for All Skin Types: While it's especially beneficial for oily skin, the Green Tea Water Cream can be used by anyone looking for effective hydration.
24-Hour Moisturization: Provides continuous hydration throughout the day, ensuring your skin stays soft and smooth.
Versatile Usage: Can be used as a daily moisturizer, a makeup primer, and even for dry scalp treatments.
About Personal Touch Skincare
At Personal Touch Skincare, our mission is to provide luxurious yet affordable skincare solutions. We combine the best of nature and science to create products that deliver real results. Our range includes everything from milky cleansers to high-SPF sunscreen lotions, all formulated with premium ingredients inspired by Korean skincare traditions.
Experience the Personal Touch Difference
Visit our website at to learn more about our products and to place your order.
Contact Information
Name: Ashish Jawa
Company: Personal Touch Skincare
Email: ...
Phone: +91 9289400002
