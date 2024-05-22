RACA, Diwan Amman Academy Sign Mou To Offer Joint Culinary Scholarship

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- In a strategic move to enhance education and training in the Culinary and Hospitality sector, the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA) and Diwan Amman Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer a joint scholarship.This initiative aims to provide outstanding students with the opportunity to study at the academy, preparing them for future careers in the hotel and tourism industry. This collaboration aligns with ongoing efforts to support Jordanian youth and develop their skills in culinary arts and food and beverage management, thereby elevating the standards of the tourism and hospitality sector in the Kingdom, according to a statement.The agreement was signed on Monday during an official ceremony attended by Wajih Owais, RACA's Chairman, and Munther Fahoum, Founder of Diwan Amman Academy. The significance of this initiative lies in providing exceptional educational opportunities for outstanding and talented students who cannot afford tuition fees.The agreement stipulates that a co-funded scholarship will be awarded to a distinguished student from RACA and Diwan Amman Academy, covering the full tuition for the Bachelor's program in Food and Beverage Management.RACA expressed its gratitude for the substantial support received from Diwan Amman Academy, a charitable educational foundation that offers scholarships to outstanding Jordanian students to study at prestigious Jordanian universities until graduation, thus contributing to the advancement of education in the Kingdom and serving the community.It is noteworthy that the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts is a Technical University College, established in 2008 following the vision of His Majesty, King Abdullah II, to raise the level of education in the Tourism and Hospitality Sector, and reorient young men and women toward education related to the technical market. RACA is a Certified Member of the Network of EHL-certified Schools and offers a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree in Food & Beverage Management and a Two-Year Diploma in Culinary Arts.