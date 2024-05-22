GORD Wins Award For 'Best Patent In Energy Efficiency' From LAS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Cairo: For its innovative“Synergia7n1 Ultra-Efficient Air Conditioning System,” the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) has won the award for Best Patent in Energy Efficiency from the League of Arab States (LAS). The project represents a major advancement in air conditioning technology in terms of reducing energy consumption and achieving sustainability.

Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, was honoured as the recipient of the Best Patent award among several applicants from Arab countries during the 12th celebration of the Arab Energy Efficiency Day. Dr. Alhorr was selected after a decision by the jury that composed of several Arab countries. The event was organized by the Secretariat of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity (Energy Department of the League of Arab States) in collaboration with the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, Egypt

During the event, Dr. Yousef Alhorr delivered a high-level presentation on the awarded fresh air handling system“Synergia7n1”, which offers a promising potential to the scientists and innovators in the Arab world due to its outstanding energy saving capabilities. Compared to conventional air conditioning units, the innovation can dramatically reduce up to 50% of electricity consumption, thereby resulting in significant reduction in the associated carbon emissions and energy costs.

Synergia7n1's hybrid ultra-efficient air conditioning system, which GORD has been developing for more than a decade, can cool and ventilate enclosed spaces – such hospitals, schools and towers – as well as open areas that include stadiums, markets, farms and barns. Synergia's commercial prototype, manufactured entirely in Qatar using local expertise, is currently undergoing final testing during the summer period which requires maximum cooling load.

Synergia7n1's innovative system consolidates seven core solutions that work in harmony with each other and are integrated into a single system that is controlled by an automated control unit. With the seven solutions working in synergy, the unit processes and conditions outdoor air with enhanced overall performance.

Dr. Yousef Alhorr dedicated the award to the State of Qatar and its visionary leadership, which has always been a source of inspiration and support for him, acknowledging Qatar's vital role in promoting creativity and excellence.

He also expressed his gratitude for the support he received in the field of scientific research from Qatar Science and Technology Park and Qatar National Research Fund. Dr. Alhorr also expressed his deep appreciation for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for its role in facilitating and supporting the multi-year experimental research conducted within the precincts of Al Thumama Stadium.

“This prestigious award from the League of Arab States recognizes the efforts invested in developing sustainable and efficient energy technologies. This achievement aligns with the global momentum towards clean and sustainable energy, and its role in improving the quality of life for communities,” added Dr. Alhorr.

The awarding ceremony was attended by senior officials from the League of Arab States, representatives of the permanent missions from member states, as well as a group of experts and specialists in the field of energy from regional and international organizations and institutions.

Among leading diplomats in attendance was HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, who said,“We are proud of the achievements of Dr. Yousef Mohammed Alhorr, who has elevated the name of the State of Qatar by winning the award for the Best Patent in Energy Efficiency for his project 'Air Treatment System' at the Arab Energy Efficiency Day. This event, organized by the Energy Department of the League of Arab States in collaboration with the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, highlights the effectiveness of the research and innovation system in the State of Qatar.”