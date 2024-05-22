Sex Scandal: K’Taka Home Minister Questions Centre’S Inaction On Request For JD(S) MP Prajwal’S Passport Cancellation

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the central government was not being responsive to the state government's request to cancel the passport of fugitive JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the prime accused in the sex video case.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, Home Minister Parameshwara stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written a letter seeking the cancellation of the passport of Prajwal Revanna.

He said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had also written a letter in this regard, however, there has been no reply from the Centre.

"The Centre should assist within the legal framework. There is no use if they indulge in criticism. It has been communicated to the Centre that a warrant is being issued against Prajwal Revanna. It becomes the duty of the central government to cancel the passport once the warrant is issued," he said.

When asked about an audio clip and the demand by former CM HD Kumaraswamy to sack Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Parameshwara said, "The SIT is taking action as per the provisions of the law. It seems Kumaraswamy is issuing directions to the SIT to investigate the matter."

Addressing questions being raised on the law and order system in the state, HM Parameshwara stated, "The statistics presented by me and the CM prove that law and order in the state is better now. There is data to show under which government the number of murders was high. Let the BJP answer these questions first."

Answering a question about the possibility of changing the state Congress President, Parameshwara clarified that there was no discussion in the party regarding the matter.

"This is a matter to be decided by the high command. If they want to change the state President, they will; otherwise, there will be no changes," he said.

HM Parameshwara added,“We vouched for reservation in the private sector. Lakhs of posts were filled without any issues. In this context, reservation is provided in outsourcing jobs as well. There should be no compromise on merit.

“Graduates from the Dalit community are emerging. If merit is maintained, the quality won't be affected.”

The state government had recently announced reservations for outsourced government jobs.