Hungarian Ambassador Highlights Azerbaijan's Role In European Energy Diversification

The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamas Torma, highlightedAzerbaijan's increasing significance in diversifying Europe'senergy resources during the ADA University event "Opportunities andChallenges for Climate Action: European and Regional Perspective", Azernews reports.

He emphasised Azerbaijan's potential in supplying renewableenergy sources, electricity, and energy carriers to the EuropeanUnion (EU).

Torma underscored the importance of strengthening existingenergy infrastructure interconnections to enhance the EU's energysecurity and diversify energy resources. He noted that such effortswould benefit Hungary and the EU as a whole.

Furthermore, Torma highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role in the"green energy" project, which aims to supply renewable energysources to Europe. He mentioned upcoming routes connectingAzerbaijan and Georgia through Albania and Hungary, facilitatingthe transfer of energy resources to the EU.

Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan,emphasised the significance of the upcoming COP29 event in Baku,slated for November. She described it as an opportunity forcountries to make crucial collective decisions on variousissues.

"In such conditions, when the participants of the climateconference gather in Baku in November, they will make a number ofimportant collective decisions. All this indicates the globalcharacter of this event," she stressed.

Andreeva stressed that COP events are interconnected and formthe foundation for future discussions. She highlighted the commongoal of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5 degreesCelsius, underscoring the urgency of climate action.

“COP29 will also form the basis or starting point for some ofthe discussions at COP30. But there is clearly another common goal:to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees," V.Andreeva added.

Zoltan Salai, Deputy Head of the EU Representation inAzerbaijan, affirmed the EU's collaboration with the Azerbaijanigovernment to ensure the success of COP29. He expressed the EU'sreadiness to provide support and plans for effective COP goalimplementation, particularly in advancing climate policy intransportation, industry, and environmental sectors.