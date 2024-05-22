The HUAWEI Matebook X Pro Is A Powerhouse That Weighs Less Than A Kilogram

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Let's face it, the PC space has been slow to innovate in recent years. The form factor has remained virtually unchanged for nearly a decade albeit some minor yearly improvements. Yes, the screen resolutions have gotten better, battery life is getting slightly better every year, every new generation of processors brings about small but consistent performance improvements. Yet, they have become a bit... predictable. But that all seems to be changing now. It looks like change is right around the corner.

The newest HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is here to shake things up. It has everything you want a flagship laptop in 2024 to be - a sleek beautifully crafted workhorse that weighs less than a kilogram and features the latest generation Intel processor. But the MateBook X Pro doesn't just stop with performance, it offers significant improvements in other key areas that can transform the way you use your PC.

980g Ultralight with Skyline Design

The biggest and most noticeable aspect of the MateBook X Pro is how lightweight it is compared to other high-performance laptops on the market. Weighing in at just 980 g and only 13.5mm thick, it's a marvel of engineering. Crafted from lightweight yet robust magnesium alloy, it's stronger and more durable than aluminium or steel chassis laptops. Besides the chassis material, Huawei also had to make design innovations on the inside and outside to keep the weight under 1 kg.

This accentuates the laptop's smooth feel and refined look. This laptop comes with a skin-soothing metallic body, making it pleasing to touch. The coating is also highly scratch- and smudge-resistant, and stains can be wiped off with ease. The laptop comes in three colour options: Morandi Blue, Black, and White.

A Display Made for Creators: Pro-Grade Color Accuracy with Full Adobe RGB Support

With a 14.2-inch flexible OLED screen and 3.1K resolution, the MateBook X Pro can bring visuals alive in front of you with breathtaking clarity and vibrancy. The flexible OLED display offers a host of advantages over traditional OLEDs. Firstly, it eliminates the distracting moiré patterns seen on regular OLED screens when viewed off-angle. Secondly, the flexible display helps reduce the weight of the laptop by around 150g and makes the incredible 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio possible.

The new HUAWEI X-True display technology delivers incredibly lifelike colours for clear and comfortable viewing. It boasts an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, and a fast 1ms response time. What's more? The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is fully equipped to meet the needs of photographers, graphic artists, and creatives with full Adobe RGB colour gamut support.

Packing Mind-blowing Power in an Ultra-Lightweight Body

The MateBook X Pro can breeze through anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat. It runs on a high-performance Intel CoreTM Ultra 9 High-Performance processor powered by advanced Intel 4 technology. The Intel 4 technology can pack twice the number of transistors in a given area compared to the previous generation Intel 7. This means higher performance and lower power consumption.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more integrated into our lives, Intel CoreTM Ultra processors lets you enjoy its benefits without compromise. For instance, you can experience AI-powered features like background noise reduction in meetings without sacrificing performance or battery life. This is thanks to Intel AI Boost, a dedicated engine within Intel CoreTM Ultra processors, which include a specialised Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle complex AI tasks efficiently. Moreover, the improved ArcTM Graphics system doubles graphics processing performance compared to the previous generation.

Fuel Up Fast

With 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode on the MateBook X Pro, you can work for two hours after a short 10 minutes of charging. On top of that, the laptop boasts an impressive 70 Wh battery capacity. Plus, if you are in a pinch you can even charge your MateBook X Pro with a compatible smartphone charger or power bank.

Fast and Stable Connection: Get Uninterrupted Wi-Fi up to 330m

The MateBook X Pro uses advanced 3D Metaline Antenna technology. This means you get better network connections that reach farther and faster. The MateBook X Pro can connect up to 330 meters in ideal situations, which is roughly the length of a large stadium. Additionally, it has anti-interference technology that improves signal coverage, accelerates network speeds, and provides stable connections in all directions. It's time to say goodbye to connectivity issues.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is a breath of fresh air in the laptop market. Weighing under a kilogram yet packing powerful performance, it defies conventional trade-offs between portability and capability. The MateBook X Pro certainly makes an enticing case if you are looking to upgrade your laptop in 2024.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is available for pre-orders through Huawei's online store and select retailers in the UAE starting at Dh6999 AED with a gift - HUAWEI WatchBuds worth of Dh1799 . It is available in three elegant Colour options: Marandi Blue, Black, and White.

Alongside the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, customers also can pre-order the new HUAWEI MateBook 14 - a next-gen smart PC featuring a flagship-level 2.8K OLED touchscreen, light and thin body, fashionable design and comes in a new and distinctive green. This stunning display offers a high resolution, wide colour gamut, high brightness, and robust eye protection. The MateBook 14 inherits the exquisite design and craftsmanship of previous MateBook models. The aluminum alloy body is built to withstand the hazards of daily life while remaining incredibly portable, weighing just 1.31 kg and measuring only 14.5 mm thick. The MateBook 14 is capable of powerful performance thanks to a 1st Gen Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor and a dual Shark fin fan system that efficiently dissipates heat. On a full charge, the MateBook 14 can support up to 19 hours of 1080p video playback, providing genuine all-day use.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 is available for pre-orders through Huawei's online store and select retailers in the UAE starting at Dh3799 with a gift - Matepad 11.5 (6+128 LTE) worth of Dh1,199.0.