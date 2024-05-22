Environment Minister Reviews Qatar's Efforts To Address Climate Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has stressed the keenness of Qatar to reach a collective international agreement to address climate change, through communication and coordination with countries and international organizations.

He noted Qatar's efforts to address climate change, which go back more than a quarter of a century, and included the ratification of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1996, in addition to Qatar's hosting of the (COP18), with large international participation and presence.

The Minister was speaking at a workshop on climate change, entitled“Rising to the Challenge of Climate Change,”, organised by Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in cooperation with the Global Green Growth Institute.

He said that Qatar's international efforts also included contributing to the success of the negotiations to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

The Minister said that Qatar was one of the first countries to sign this agreement, as well as hosting the Doha Carbon and Energy Forum, in which international experts participated to develop recommendations in the field of public policies on climate change, renewable energy, carbon capture and storage.

He also reviewed Qatar's national efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, which were represented by the launch of the National Strategy for Environment and Climate Change, the National Action Plan for Climate Change 2030, and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which is a climate action plan to reduce emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change.

The Minister noted that these plans and strategies establish many serious and important steps to work towards achieving sustainable development, and contribute to implementing the balance between economic growth, social development and environmental protection, based on the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He stressed that the workshop comes out of the humanitarian and international responsibility felt by Qatar, to enhance participants' awareness of global climate challenges, as the workshop contributes to discussing the main issues that will be addressed in the upcoming climate change negotiations, which is an ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences.