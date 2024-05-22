Portugal unveils UEFA EURO 2024 squad, Cristiano Ronaldo featured

(MENAFN) Portugal unveiled their highly anticipated UEFA EURO 2024 squad on Tuesday, featuring the inclusion of 39-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese Football Federation officially confirmed Ronaldo's presence in the 26-man squad for this summer's European football championship in Germany.



Manager Roberto Martinez selected Ronaldo for the EURO 2024 campaign, marking the star's sixth appearance in the prestigious tournament. Ronaldo previously represented Portugal in EURO 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. With an impressive international career that includes 128 goals in 206 appearances, Ronaldo played a crucial role in Portugal's victory at EURO 2016, clinching the title by defeating hosts France 1-0 in Saint-Denis. Notably, Ronaldo made his EURO debut in 2004, where Portugal reached the final but suffered a surprise defeat to Greece.



In the upcoming EURO 2024 group stage, Portugal is set to face tough opponents including the Czech Republic, Georgia, and Türkiye. The tournament will take place in Germany throughout June and July.



Additionally, Portugal's squad features a formidable lineup of talented players, including Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Ramos, and AC Milan's Rafael Leao. The squad comprises a blend of experienced veterans and emerging talents, aiming to make a significant impact on the tournament stage.



Portugal's EURO 2024 squad:



Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (Roma)



Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)



Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)



Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rafael Leao (AC Milan).

