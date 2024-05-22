Qatar To Participate In International Quran Competition In Russia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced Qatar's participation in 2nd edition of the international Holy Quran award competition to be held on May 25-27 in the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia. The contender Omar Mubarak Al Haswan Al Marri will represent Qatar in this competition in the field of memorising the entire Holy Qur'an accompanied by Fahd Ahmed Al Mohammed as chairman of the delegation of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance, Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber said the Ministry of Awqaf is committed to participating in the international Holy Quran contests, highlighting that the Qatari young people are renowned for memorisation of the Holy Quran, in terms of recitation and reading, applauding the previous participations of the Qatari youth.