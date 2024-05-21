Education Over Fame, A Lesson For Parents

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Shirazi Village Vlogs is a viral content creator from Pakistan. His content is widely popular in India as well

By Ikkz Iqbal



Pakistan's youngest vlogger, Muhammad Shiraz along with his little sister Muskan, featuring on a YouTube channel Shirazi Village Vlogs, recently posted a video on YouTube about his decision to leave YouTube.

Shiraz explained his decision to leave YouTube stating that his father wants him to focus on his education instead of vlogging. Accompanied by his younger sister, Muskan, Shiraz conveyed the message to his followers that he will no longer continue vlogging as his father has advised him to dedicate his time to studies and avoid making videos.

Shirazi has achieved remarkable success on YouTube in a very short period of time.



In a world where fame and fortune often overshadow the virtues of education and personal development, one man stands as a beacon of hope and integrity. Mohammad Taqi, a Pakistani famous youtuber and a vlogger and the proud father of the sensational duo Shirazi and Muskaan, has made a monumental decision that has left many in awe. He chose to end the thriving vlogging journey of his children, which was raking in high as per the revenue generated per month, to prioritize their education and future well-being.

The Shirazi Village Vlogs, featuring the heartwarming adventures of little Mohammad Shiraz and his adorable baby sister Muskaan, had captured the hearts of millions. With 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.1 million followers on Instagram, Shiraz became one of the most talked-about vloggers in the YouTube world in a very short period of time. Their popularity soared to such heights that Shiraz even had the honor of meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and he recently also met with former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. Muhammad Shiraz holds the distinction of being Pakistan's youngest vlogger. Hailing from the outskirts of Siachen in the village of Gurse, he gained recognition by showcasing the picturesque scenery of his village and establishing his unique identity among people.

Yet, amidst the glitz and glamour of social media stardom, Mohammad Taqi recognized a deeper calling. He understood that education is not merely a means to secure a job but a fundamental tool for the holistic development and modification of behavior. In a powerful and emotional 11-minute“last vlog” shared on May 15, young Shiraz bid farewell to his fans, explaining that his father wanted him to focus on his studies instead of the transient allure of vlogging.

In an era where parents often strive to make their children viral sensations, Mohammad Taqi's decision is nothing short of revolutionary. He has shown that while money can buy many things, it cannot replace the lasting value of education. His sacrifice is a testament to his unwavering belief that education is paramount and that true success lies not in fleeting fame but in the enduring knowledge and character it builds.

The financial figures only amplify the magnitude of this sacrifice. It is worth notable that Mohammad Shiraz was earning a significant sum from his videos ranging around 50 to 60 lakh PKR. Yet, for Mohammad Taqi, the future of his children is priceless. He has proven that he is a father of unparalleled bravery and wisdom, willing to forgo immense wealth for the sake of his children's education and future.

Mohammad Taqi's choice is a grand salute to the power of education over materialism. It is a clarion call to parents everywhere, reminding them that the ultimate gift they can give their children is not fame or fortune, but the tools to build a successful, educated, and well-rounded life. In this act of supreme selflessness, Mohammad Taqi has etched his name in the annals of history as a true hero and an exemplary father.

As Shiraz and Muskaan embark on their new journey, free from the pressures of vlogging, they carry with them the invaluable lesson that their father has imparted. They will grow up knowing that while their moment in the social media spotlight was bright, the light of education and knowledge will illuminate their path for a lifetime. Mohammad Taqi, through his courageous decision, has set a precedent that will inspire countless others to follow in his footsteps, proving once and for all that education is the cornerstone of a brighter future.

In a world obsessed with the ephemeral nature of social media fame, the story of Mohammad Taqi and his children stands as a timeless testament to the enduring power of education and parental love. It reminds us all that true heroism lies not in the pursuit of wealth, but in the sacrifices made for the betterment of those we love. Here's to Mohammad Taqi, a father who has redefined what it means to be a true hero.

Let this story inspire us to prioritize what truly matters in life. His decision to value education over fleeting fame serves as a powerful reminder that the greatest legacy we can leave for our children is not measured in likes and followers, but in the knowledge, values, and wisdom we impart to them. As we navigate our own paths, may we all find the courage to make the difficult choices that pave the way for a brighter, more meaningful future for the next generation.

The author has a PG in Biotechnology and is Administrator at MMI. He tweets @IkkzIkbal