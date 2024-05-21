Armenian PM Meets With Deputy Director Of US Intelligence Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received David Cohen,Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Azernews reports, citing the Armenian mass media, that theArmenian premier announced this on his telegram channel.

"I received the delegation headed by David Cohen, the deputydirector of the US Central Intelligence Agency," he said.

The press service of the Armenian government reported thatissues included in the Armenian-US agenda and internationalproblems were discussed at the meeting.