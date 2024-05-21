Putin No Longer Independent Actor - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, noted that Russian leader Volodymyr Putin has ceased to be an independent political figure and is now primarily driven by money.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an interview with Reuters , reports Ukrinform.

"Putin is no longer an independent figure. He sends a wave of narratives that Ukraine is governed by the United States of America, but he is primarily driven by money. The big money swirling around him. He understands that he will be taken out of the Kremlin only with his feet forward. This is the system in which he exists. And his entourage keeps him within that system. The task is to find a weak point in the system, and this is a daily job," Zelensky said.

Commenting on the possibility of negotiations with Putin, the head of the Ukrainian state said that "you cannot sit down to talk with someone whose only goal is to destroy you." "Therefore, the (Peace – ed.) summit is one of the formats of negotiations. We need to prepare the grounds, draft a strong document, and withstand this pressure," the President of Ukraine said.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The countries that will participate in the event will develop a common negotiating position to be handed over to Russia.

The Ukrainian Peace formula is a diplomatic mechanism put forward by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

