Israeli Aggression Kills 5 Palestinians In Gaza's Rafah

Gaza, May 21 (Petra) -Israeli occupation strikes killed 3 Palestinian children in Yibna refugee camp, west of Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip.Additionally, Israeli aggression killed 2 Palestinians in a strike of a reconnaissance aircraft next to the supply warehouse in central Rafah, south of Gaza.On the other hand, Kamal Adwan Hospital was evacuated of premature babies, patients, and medical staff after a missile attack from an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

