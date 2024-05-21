Sports Icon Saina Nehwal Graces FLAME University's 15Th Convocation Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, May 21, 2024: FLAME University's 15th convocation ceremony was graced by Ms. Saina Nehwal, Olympic medalist, former World No. 1 badminton player, and currently ranked among India's top athletes. Recognized with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2016, Ms. Nehwal awarded FLAME's students with medals, lauding the university's commitment to nurturing excellence in academics and sports alike. As a prominent figure in Indian sports, Ms. Nehwal's vibrant presence served as a beacon of inspiration for students embarking on new challenges and opportunities.



The event, hosted on May 18, 2024, at the FLAME University campus in Pune, marked a defining moment for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university. The convocation was attended by esteemed members of FLAMEâ€TMs leadership, including the Governing Body, the FLAME Board of Management, the Academic Council, the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Deans, faculty, staff, parents, and distinguished guests.



FLAME University continues to lead in global education, fostering a vibrant academic community with collaborations with renowned international institutions like Wellesley College, Amherst College, Sciences Po, and Indiana University Bloomington, among others. With a faculty pool of around 170, including scholars from prestigious universities worldwide, FLAME prioritizes top-tier education and research, as evident in its numerous prestigious publications last year. The university's commitment to holistic student development is showcased through flagship experiential programs like the Development Activities Program and the Discover India Program, alongside vibrant sports clubs and cultural activities.



FLAME's campus enhancements, such as the state-of-the-art Shantiniketan auditorium and the APJ Abdul Kalam Academic Block, demonstrate the university's commitment to providing a wholesome learning environment. Research conferences and interdisciplinary research centres further solidify FLAME's position as a hub for intellectual discourse and global engagement, fostering groundbreaking research and innovation in various fields.



Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, spoke to the graduates about the importance of values in the professional world, â€œAs you bid farewell to this campus and embark on this new chapter of your lives, take a moment to reflect on the education that you have received and the journey that has led you here today. Your time at this institution has not only equipped you for the challenges ahead but has also instilled values that will guide you throughout your life. Embrace the opportunities that come your way, dare to dream big, and never lose sight of your potential to make a positive impact in the world.â€



Dr. M.A. Venkataramanan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, said, â€œVenture beyond your comfort zone to seek out new experiences in both your professional and personal life. A few such instances in my own life, while initially uncomfortable, ultimately altered the course of my life for the better. Carpe diem - seize the moment.â€



Ms. Saina Nehwal, Olympic medalist and former World No. 1 badminton player, was quoted as addressing the students. "I am delighted to witness the graduates of FLAME University. My advice to you is simple yet powerful: confidence is paramount. Life is a journey filled with mistakes, and I've made my share, but that's part of the process. I turned mine into lessons, propelling me to win 24 international titles. Besides confidence, the drive to compete and excel is crucial, especially for women. Seek wisdom from every experience and strive to be your best self. Learn from mentors like your parents and professors; unlike me, you have role models to guide you. As an athlete, I emphasize the importance of fitness. With outstanding facilities at FLAME University, I encourage students to embrace sports, aiming to bring more medals home for our nation."

