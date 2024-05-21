Air Premia Launches Flights To San Francisco

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: South Korea's Air Premia has launched a new direct service from Seoul to San Francisco. The carrier is operating four weekly flights on the route.

Air Premia's flights depart Seoul every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday at 1730 local time, arriving in San Francisco at 1230 local time on the same day. The return flights leave SFO at 1500 local time, arriving back at Incheon at 1950 the next day.

The airline has deployed its two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. It features a premium economy class with 56 seats and a 43in seat pitch in a 2-3-2 configuration as well as approximately 280 economy class seats in a 3-3-3 layout with 30-32in pitch.

Air Premia calls itself the first and only HSC (Hybrid Service Carrier) in Korea. The carrier currently has five 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, however, plans to grow to 10 aircraft over the next couple years.

In the US, Air Premia also serves Newark and Los Angeles. Its only other current destinations are Narita and Bangkok. With the newly launched flights, Air Premia joins Asiana Airlines, Korean Air and United Airlines on Incheon-San Francisco.

