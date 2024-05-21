AESG Onboards Daniel King as New UAE Lead for Cost Management Division

(MENAFN- Procre8) Building on the momentum of more than double year-on-year growth for its Cost Management service line, AESG, a leading international consultancy, engineering and advisory firm founded in the UAE, today announced its appointment of Daniel King for this rapidly expanding Cost Management division. In this role, King will spearhead the delivery of best-in-class cost management services for large, complex construction projects in a manner that optimises cost efficiency and minimises commercial risk for clients.



King, who has over two decades of cost consultancy experience, spanning multi-million-dollar projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the United Kingdom, will report directly to AESG's Partner and Global Head of Cost Management, Gary Tracey, who said, “Daniel has been hired due to both his reputation and enormous value add he can bring to ensure cost certainty to meet our clients budgets. Far from being an inevitability, budget overruns can be avoided through skilful planning and sound strategy. This requires striking a precise balance between a myriad of factors including material costs, labour expenses, project timelines, and quality standards – which is what we at AESG have consistently achieved for our clients. Our cost management service works to assure our clients that their visions can be made a reality, unimpeded by the pitfalls that plague projects that skip this crucial consideration. With Daniel’s experience we can further enhance this service for our clients.”



Since its establishment, AESG’s Cost Management division has built up an impressive portfolio of successful projects. As part of its efforts to extend the benefits of its services to an increasing number of clients, this division last year invested to grow its team threefold, and today has its experts based out of its physical offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, South Africa and London.



“We are confident that our excellence in cost management will be of immense value to the complex, large scale projects being executed in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Daniel brings expertise in leading large teams to deliver impressive value for precisely such undertakings. He is the right person to help our clients achieve their ambitious goals,” said Gary Tracey.



Before joining AESG, King served as Director of Cost Management at Currie & Brown, leading a team of over 70+ cost consultants, and working on iconic projects. Prior to this, as Senior Commercial Manager for the UAE at EllisDon, he led commercial and cost management for multiple large-scale projects on Saadiyat Island.



“Through our multidisciplinary service offering, clients can get access to strategic, well-rounded, and integrated solutions across disciplines. The company’s cost management division is on an impressive upward trajectory. I am excited to help drive its ongoing success and be a part of the landmark projects that the company is working on,” said King.



