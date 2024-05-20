Hennis-Plasschaert To Lead UN Mission In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 20 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed on Monday Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert as the Special Coordinator to UN in Lebanon.

Hennis-Plasschaert currently the head of the United Nations political mission in Iraq, her mission there will end at the end of May.

The former Dutch defense minister was appointed by Guterres in late 2018.

Hennis-Plasschaert also worked in the European Commission in Belgium, Latvia, and in Amsterdam. (end)

