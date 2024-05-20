Baramulla Records All Time Highest Voter Turnout Of 59%

He also said that the Sopore assembly segment of the parliamentary constituency witnessed a healthy turnout of 44.36 per cent after recording single-digit polling percentages in the past couple of decades.

“The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a record voter turnout since parliamentary polls were first held here in 1967,” Pole told reporters at the end of polling.

The previous highest voter turnout in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency was witnessed in 1984 at 58.90 per cent.

This year, it was 59 per cent, Pole said. The constituency has 17,37,865 registered voters and there are 22 candidates in the fray.

The official said that the figures were likely to undergo an upward revision as there were voters still waiting for their turn at some polling stations after the stipulated 6 pm deadline.

Besides the highest voter turnout, Pole said the constituency created another record by having a zero-violence polling day.

“The people have proved that they have faith in democracy and they can achieve sustainable development only through voting in the polls,” he added.

Pole said there were attempts by terrorists a couple of days back to vitiate the atmosphere by carrying out attacks but those incidents did not have any impact on the voter turnout.

An official of the election department said polling went on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over the four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.

Giving out assembly segment-wise polling data, Pole said the Handwara segment in Kupwara district recorded the highest turnout at 67.50 per cent while Gurez recorded the lowest at 40.82 per cent.

Among the other assembly segments, Langate recorded a turnout of 66 per cent, Sonawari 64.61 per cent, Karnah 61.53 per cent, Trehgam 61.17 per cent, Uri 60.27 per cent, Bandipora 60.24 per cent, Beerwah 56.63 per cent, Budgam 51.76 per cent, Gulmarg 58.50 per cent, Kupwara 58.90 per cent, Lolab 58 per cent, Pattan 59.87 per cent, Rafiabad 57.39 per cent, Baramulla 49.34 per cent and Wagoor-Kreeri 49.79 per cent.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray for the seat.

