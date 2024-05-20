China Blacklist Several American Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has added several Americancompanies to the "List of persons with dubious reputations" forparticipating in the sale of weapons to Taiwan, Azernews reports.

The company "Boeing Defense, Space & Security", "General AtomicsAeronautical Systems" and "General Dynamics Land Systems" areblacklisted. They are prohibited from conducting import-exportoperations with China and investing in China.

In addition, high-ranking company officials will not be allowedto enter China. The Chinese government stated that the decision wastaken to protect the national sovereignty, security and developmentinterests of the country.

It should be noted that during the Chinese Civil War after WorldWar II, the Communists led by Mao Zedong announced theestablishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949 troops led by Chiang Kai-shek moved to the island ofTaiwan and announced the continued presence of China. The islandretains the flag and some attributes of China before the formationof the PRC. Official Beijing does not recognize the existence ofthe so-called Republic of China on Taiwan and considers the islanda province of China. Although the United States recognizedBeijing's "One China" policy in 1979, it continues economic andhumanitarian relations with Taiwan, continuously supplying weaponsto the island.