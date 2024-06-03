Delegation Of Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Agency Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Upon the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev,Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of the Republic ofKazakhstan Askhat Zhumagaliev and his accomanying delegationvisited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General'sOffice, during the visit, members of the delegation familiarizedthemselves with the administrative building of the Anti-CorruptionGeneral Directorate under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan.

During a bilateral meeting held in the format of mutualdiscussions, Deputy Prosecutor General, Chief of the DirectorateNazim Rajabov provided detailed insights into Azerbaijan's effortsin combating corruption, showcasing notable achievements in thefield. The meeting also facilitated an exchange of informationregarding the activities of both institutions.

The delegation received detailed briefings on the facilitiesprovided for staff and the operational activities of theprosecutor's office within the newly constructed administrativebuilding, which boasts modern information and communicationtechnologies. Additionally, they visited the museum dedicated tothe 44-day Patriotic War within the premises.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Heydar Aliyev Center,where they were impressed by exhibitions illustrating the life andcontributions of the distinguished statesman. They were alsobriefed extensively on the museum's exhibits.

Exploring the "Icherisheher" State Historical-ArchitecturalReserve, the delegation encountered landmarks such as theShirvanshahs' Palace Complex and Maiden Tower, alongside otherUNESCO-listed historical and architectural treasures.

Moreover, during their visit to the Military Trophy Park, thedelegation gained insights into military exhibits related to thePatriotic War, highlighting the significant role of our formidablearmy in liberating territories from occupation.