Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, madea phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, on May 20.
Azernews reports that, during the phoneconversation, the heads of state discussed Türkiye-Azerbaijanrelations, as well as regional and global developments.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the positive advancementof the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting thatTürkiye is closely following the process.
The President of Türkiye emphasized that the fair andsustainable peace that will be ensured in the region will create anew environment for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for thecountries of the region.
During the conversation, the presidents also exchanged views onfuture cooperation.
