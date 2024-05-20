Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Patent Filings, MOU Accelerate Its Green Tech Efforts To Make Fresh Water Accessible To World Populations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



United Nations researchers report billions of people worldwide lack safe drinking water and safely managed sanitation, and that the conditions are worsening each year

Innovative green tech engineering services company Energy and Water Development is building its technology portfolio to address the water concerns, as well as similarly situated global energy needs

EAWD has filed patent applications for its green tech and derivative services in the United States and internationally The company also entered into a joint MOU with a 200,000 resident municipality of Mexico City, where drought is threatening the metropolis' water supply, to use its Atmospheric Water Generating (“AWG”) technology to help alleviate the water crisis

A report last year (updated in February of this year) by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (“UNESCO”) observed that over a quarter of the world's population lacks“safe drinking water” and nearly half“lack access to safely managed sanitation,”

with between 2 billion to 3 billion people experiencing“water shortages for at least one month per year” as part of a worsening trend ( ).

Mexico City, one of the world's most populated cities, with nearly 22 million people, is at risk of running entirely out of water before the rainy season begins in the fall, according to some...

