ICMR Rejects BHU Professors' Study On Severe Side-Effects Of Covaxin; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has requested the authors of a study on the Covaxin vaccine to remove its acknowledgment from the publication. The study, conducted by professors at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has been criticised by the ICMR for including its support erroneously and for serious methodological flaws.

The study, titled "Long-Term Safety Analysis of the BBVl52 Coronavirus Vaccine in Adolescents and Adults: Findings from a 1-Year Prospective Study in North India" by Kaur et al., was published in the journal Drug Safety.

Writing to the authors and the journal's publisher, Springer Nature, ICMR chief Rajiv Bahl demanded the removal of ICMR's acknowledgment and the publication of an erratum.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, Covaxin was one of the primary vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. However, ICMR officials have said that the study published its acknowledgment without prior approval or notification.

Bahl further said that the study used tools that were not aligned with the 'Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESI)' standards cited in the paper. He pointed out that data collection was conducted via telephone a year after vaccination, without verification through clinical records or physician examination, which introduced significant bias.

"The ICMR has not provided any financial or technical support for this research," Bahl said. He stressed that the acknowledgment should be removed and an erratum published. Failure to comply, he warned, could lead to legal and administrative action.

The ICMR's involvement was pivotal during the coronavirus pandemic, and it played a significant role in developing and testing vaccines like Covaxin.