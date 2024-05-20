Bihar Witnesses 55.85 Pc Voter Turnout

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) H.R. Srinivasa on Monday said that the state recorded 55.85 per cent voter turnout during the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

“Around 55.85 per cent voter turnout was witnessed in Bihar which was 1.22 per cent less than compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha election which saw 57.07 per cent voting,” the CEO said.

He said that the highest voting took place in Muzaffarpur where 58.10 per cent of votes were polled which was less than the 2019 Lok Sabha election, which recorded 61 per cent polling.

Srinivasa said that apart from a few untoward incidents, the voting for the fifth phase for the five seats was by and large peaceful.

The polling was held in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Saran and Hajipur Lok Sabha constituencies.

There were reports of some incidents at polling centres in Saran, Sitamarhi and Madhubani Lok Sabha constituencies.

In Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the BJP candidate, claimed booth capturing by the RJD supporters.

In Sitamarhi, a total of 57.55 per cent polling was registered. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Sitamarhi had recorded 59.08 per cent polling.

In Hajipur, 56.84 per cent polling was recorded which is higher compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which only saw 55.22 per cent polling.

Saran registered 54.50 per cent as compared to 56.48 per cent in 2019.

In Madhubani, the voter turnout was the lowest (52.20 per cent) among the five Lok Sabha constituencies which had recorded 53.72 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The voters of two polling stations in Gaighat and Aurai in Muzaffarpur boycotted the polling over local issues.