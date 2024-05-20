President Of Latvia To Participate In COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs will participate in the 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this while receiving thedelegation headed by the Chairman of the Latvian Seimas DaigaMierina.

Dayga Mierina conveyed his congratulations on the occasion ofCOP29 being held in Azerbaijan. The head of state thanked for thecongratulations and said that the President of Latvia will alsovisit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

Azerbaijan and Latvia were the republics of the former USSR relations between the republics were formed during thisperiod. After the collapse of the Soviet Union and the birth ofindependent states in the former Soviet Union, these relations havedeveloped. There is an Azerbaijani community in Latvia. They areactive in the development of Azerbaijani-Latvian relations.