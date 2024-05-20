PM Of Croatia To Participate In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic on his appointment as head of government and thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The Head of State announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Andrej Plenkovic. I congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia and expressed gratitude for Croatia's continued support for Ukraine. I also thanked Prime Minister Plenkovic for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland," the statement reads.

Moldova confirms participation in

They also discussed Croatia's support for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the possibility of the country joining the G7 Vilnius Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on 17 May, the Croatian parliament approved the government headed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who will retain his post for a third term. The ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party has formed a coalition with the far-right Fatherland (DF) movement. In the 18-member government, Fatherland will have three ministers. HDZ will retain its ministers of the interior and culture.