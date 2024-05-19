(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the conversion of the Al-Kadhimiya military base, commonly known as the Fifth Division, into a new urban civic center.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the new development will include recreational, educational, cultural, and hospitality facilities, including hotels, hospitals, health centers, sports stadiums, civil defense centers, and visitor cities.

Additionally, plans include the establishment of a museum commemorating victims of oppressive regimes, guided by an integrated architectural vision.

A special conference will be convened on this matter, and international companies will be enlisted to execute the plans.

(Source: PMO)

The post Int'l Companies to build new Civil Facilities in Al-Kadhimiya first appeared on Iraq Business News .