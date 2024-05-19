WHO Warns Against Exceeding Maximum Salt Per Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against excessive salt intake, stating that it is possible to reduce its consumption to less than 5 grams a day, roughly the equivalent of a teaspoon.

The organization warned that excessive salt intake raised the risk of high blood pressure, which was a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, such as cardiovascular crises and strokes, and explained that blood pressure was high, if the measurement value was 140/90 mmHg.

A closer look should be taken at products when purchasing them, since salt also hides in deli foods, such as processed meat and baked goods.

The World Health Organization's Global Plan of Action could reduce non-communicable diseases. The Plan of Action includes nine global goals on working towards a world free of preventable non-communicable diseases. Its fourth goal is to reduce global salt intake by 30 percent by 2025.

Families and individuals can take action to reduce salt consumption and improve heart health.