Devastating Floods In Ghor Risk Collapse Of Minaret Of Jam

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the devastating floods in Ghor province, concerns have increased over the potential collapse of the“Minaret of Jam,” an 800-year-old structure and the oldest mud-brick minaret in the world.

Local sources in Ghor province report that recent floods have submerged the Minaret of Jam and nearly destroyed its protective walls.

According to sources, water has now surrounded this historic minaret. Meanwhile, concerns about the destruction of this historical monument have risen among Afghan citizens and cultural enthusiasts.

Some social media users have expressed their worries about the collapse of these ancient structures, adding that no institution claims responsibility for their protection.

The Minaret of Jam in Ghor province, built approximately 800 years ago by the Ghurids, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is recognized as the oldest mud-brick minaret in the world.

For several years, UNESCO has urged the Afghan government to build significant protective walls to prevent the minaret's destruction, but these requests have been ignored.

