Poland`s capital prohibits crucifixes from city hall

(MENAFN) In a recent move, the capital city of Poland, Warsaw, has enacted regulations instructing civil servants not to display religious symbols, including crucifixes, at Warsaw City Hall. This decision has stirred controversy and drawn criticism from conservative groups within the country.



According to reports from Gazeta Wyborcza, officials working at Warsaw City Hall are now prohibited from hanging crosses or crucifixes on the walls or keeping them on their desks. However, government employees are still permitted to wear crosses while carrying out their duties.



These new regulations are part of a broader initiative aimed at combating various forms of discrimination. Among other directives, officials have been instructed to use gender-neutral language, address individuals by their preferred pronouns, and avoid discrimination against same-sex couples. Monika Beuth, a spokeswoman for City Hall, highlighted that Warsaw is the first city in Poland to adopt such comprehensive guidelines.



While proponents argue that these regulations promote inclusivity and uphold Poland's secular values, critics, including some politicians and religious groups, have voiced their opposition. Szymon Holownia, the speaker of the Polish parliament, expressed his view that the decision is unnecessary, citing the presence of crosses on the walls of the Sejm. However, he acknowledged that he personally refrains from displaying crosses in public offices.



In response to the new rules, conservative member of parliament Sebastian Kaleta has vowed to seek legal intervention to determine if the city's policies violate any laws. Additionally, Catholic activist group Ordo Iuris has urged individuals to submit complaints to Warsaw City Hall.



Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has defended the regulations, emphasizing their importance in fostering an inclusive environment. He rebuked the media's portrayal of the issue, asserting that the guidelines are designed to maintain Poland's secular principles while ensuring equal treatment for all individuals.

