Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training's ceremony for honoring graduates for the academic year 2022/2023 Monday.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has received a telephone call from his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Al-Soudani who expressed congratulations on the Amiri Order appointing him to the post.

RIYADH -- The Saudi Royal Court declares that King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests later on Sunday due to "high temperature and joints pain." 3152638 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces have banned entry of 3,000 aid shipments into the strip.

GAZA -- Palestinian Civil Defense retrieves hundreds of dead bodies from under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israel's attacks on Jalabia refugee camp. (end) rk