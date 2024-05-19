2Nd Annual RENEW MENA Conference For Women In Energy To Kick Off Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The World Bank (WB), in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, will hold on Monday the 2nd Annual Conference of Partners, Steering Committee Members and Collaborators of the Regional Network in Energy for Women in the Middle East and North Africa (RENEW MENA).RENEW MENA is a regional platform that aims to boost women's economic participation across the energy sector value chain, specifically in jobs related to the clean energy transition, encourage better workplace conditions for women in both the private and public sectors, and address gender stereotypes about women's role in STEM fields and increase their visibility in the energy sector.?Since its launch in June 2022, RENEW MENA has reached 25 institutional and strategic partnerships. It's partners implemented 473 activities in 2023 that reached a total of 22,008 beneficiaries of which close to 75 percent are female.