QREC-Sponsored Qatar Prix De L'elevage Set To Take Place In France On Tuesday

Doha: The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) will sponsor several races in different European countries during the coming months as part of QREC's efforts to maintain its strong presence in these races, which attract the world's top horses and renowned owners, trainers and jockeys.

This comes as an extension of QREC's sponsorship of major races at world-class racecourses, which has paid off in terms of benefiting from the prestige of such high-profile races and enhancing Qatar's standing in the global racing scene as a major sponsor and contributor to raising the standard of these races for decades.

The same standards of such prestigious races are also applied to races run in Doha during the annual local season with a view to attracting more international owners and trainers to run their horses in Qatar's top races.

The advantages further include giving local owners and trainers the opportunity to be part of Europe's famous races and Qatari-owned horses the experience of competing and confirming their merit in such highly challenging races.

Major Qatar-sponsored races

There will be several major and highly awaited races, sponsored by QREC, over the next months. Beside the two mega events of the Qatar Goodwood Festival in the UK and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in France, which are most prestigious racing events sponsored by QREC throughout the year, there will be other races sponsored by QREC as well. These include the Gr.2 PA Qatar Prix de l'Élevage, which will take place over 2,000m at Toulouse, France, on Tuesday, 21st May. QREC is proud to sponsor the 2024 edition of the race, following the end of the local season in Qatar.

Seven mares in the running

The Qatar Prix de l'Élevage is reserved for four-year-old and older mares. Seven were declared yesterday, including the consistent Al Wakrah, trained by Jean de Mieulle and Group 3 PA winner Marwa, trained by Francois Rohaut, both running in the Al Shaqab Racing silks. Al Wakrah will be ridden by Olivier d'Andigne while Marwa will be partnered by Cristian Demuro. Wathnan Racing are represented by the progressive Divana Chica, who is Group 2 placed and is trained by Thomas Fourcy and will have Mickael Barzalona in the saddle. In addition, Asslan Al Shahania, carrying the colours of H E Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, will be saddled by her trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and guided by jockey Guillaume Guedj-Gay.

Last year's edition was won by none other than the recent Group 1 winner in Longchamp Al Doha, sporting the colours of H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani. That victory was her first black-type win and a starting point for more victories for her trainer Thomas Fourcy. A few days ago, Al Doha confirming her class and continued to shine at top level when landing the Gr.1 (PA) The President of the UAE Cup - Coupe d'Europe des Chevaux Arabes at ParisLongchamp on May 12, adding a second Gr1 victory to her record.

Ridden by Mickael Barzalona, the five-year-old Purebred Arabian mare was sent off favourite in the contest, for four-year-olds an older over 2,000m, and delivered with authority.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Al Doha is out of Topaze Du Croate (Dormane), and a half-sister to Gr.3 (PA) placed Hajadie Du Croate (AF Albahar) and Gr.3 (PA) placed Farida Du Croate (AF Albahar).

Al Shaqab Racing's Al Wakrah and Marwa, Wathnan Racing's Divana Chica and HE Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani's Asslan Al Shahania, will certainly do their best to follow the example of Al Doha by grabbing the title of the Qatar Prix de l'Élevage and then go on to land more victories both in Qatar and overseas.