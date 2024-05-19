(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) confirmed that starting in the first quarter of 2024, women will be able to undergo the HPV test is a high-performance test">Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Updated: April 24, 2024
New Test to Detect Human Papilloma virus Will Be Applied as of May in Costa Rica
Application will begin in the Central Pacific, the CCSS reported
By TCRN STAFF
April 24, 2024
The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) confirmed that starting in the first quarter of 2024, women will be able to undergo the HPV test is a high-performance test that detects the human papillomavirus that causes cancer in cells, with an effectiveness rate of 98%.
Every year in Costa Rica, 133 people die from this disease. Most of the victims of this disease are women between 30 and 59 years old. This is the fourth type of cancer with the highest incidence.
In the world, cases are around 700,000 and, of them, more than 600,000 are women, but it is a virus that also affects men and can cause multiple types of cancer.
