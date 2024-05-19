Adventure Reality Show Will Be Recorded In Guanacaste.The Project Is Valued At $10 Million

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) This is the first film project that arrives in the country after the law was approved to attract them">Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Updated: April 25, 2024Adventure Reality Show Will Be Recorded in Guanacaste Project is Valued at $10 Million

This is the first film project that arrives in the country after the law was approved to attract them By TCRN STAFF April 24, 2024

A new audiovisual project will be recorded in Costa Rica and the production cost is estimated at $10 million. This is an adventure reality show that will take place in Guanacaste. For now there are no more details about the program was announced on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 4th, by the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer) and the Film Commission.

This is the first project to arrive in Costa Rica thanks to the benefits provided by the Film Investment Attraction Law, in force since November 2021 law provides benefits such as exemptions from all temporary import taxes on equipment Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, pointed out that this production will generate direct work and economic chains in the province.